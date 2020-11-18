Parking blocked on North Higgins Ave.

One man’s opinion:

I think it is great that they are rebuilding the Higgins Avenue Bridge, however, I have a question regarding traffic control in the 200 block of North Higgins Avenue.

Traffic control has blocked off all curbside parking on the 100 and 200 blocks on the west side of North Higgins Avenue, which I do not think is such a great idea. The 100 block makes sense, but not the 200 block.

Parking is already at a premium in downtown Missoula and to eliminate a full block of parking in the core of the downtown does not seem logical to me. This has eliminated a dozen curbside parking spaces in front of at least that many business, some of which are no doubt already struggling to stay alive during the pandemic.

It seems to me that there must be some way that the two lanes of southbound traffic in the 300 block of North Higgins could be funneled into one lane in the 100 block as you approach the south end of the bridge, and still retain the parking along the west side of the 200 block of Higgins Avenue, or at least some of it?

Dick Ainsworth,

Missoula

