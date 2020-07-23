Parks and Rec plan keeps swimmers safe

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Thank you, Missoula Parks and Recreation staff!

A Missoula gem fits the bill and keeps swimmers safe. I was elated when Splash Montana opened the Lake for lap swimming although I was skeptical as to how they could ever keep us safe. They had a plan and it has been followed.

They opened the Splash park later in June and are super organized with the number of swimmers, hygiene and social distancing. You make reservations online and if you have questions you can call and live staff are gracious and helpful.

Thank you Missoula Parks and Recreation for making every summer enjoyable and safe.

Sue Furey,

Missoula

