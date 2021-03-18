 Skip to main content
Parroting CDC narrative

Parroting CDC narrative

On March 18, C. Burt Caldwell asserted mask wearing and COVID as matters of “science.”

Caldwell is simply parroting a narrative of the CDC (“Centers for Disease Creation”) which is in the vaccine and test patenting business. Their job is to roll out a “novel” virus every few years for massive funding, so that big-pharma tied doctors aren't discovered to be redundant, forcing them to retrain as plumbers and bus drivers.

Has Caldwell ever looked into the PCR test on which this whole scam is based and the fact that it doesn't give false positives or negatives but only falsities? Of course not. Otherwise, Caldwell would realize what we have is a PCR testing epidemic, and that the 500,000 so-called COVID deaths are nothing more than re-labeling normal causes of death, i.e. cancer, diabetic coma, and yes, the flu! As Dr. Birx said “if you die with the virus, we say you died of it.”

Using such criteria, why not say “if you died with the experimental gene therapy 'vaccine', we say you died of it!” It would be a more accurate number than claiming anyone who died with a “positive” PCR test died of a bat virus.

Phoenix Mitchell, 

Missoula

