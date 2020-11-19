Partisan opposition stabilizes economy

The gridlock in Congress surrounding a second stimulus package is an example of how partisan opposition can ensure economic stability.

Four rounds of congressional coronavirus relief packages have cost roughly $3 trillion, the largest disaster relief package in our nation’s history. Negotiations between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are ongoing, with House Democrats backing a revised $2.2 trillion HEROES Act and Senate Republicans endorsing a range of stimulus proposals, from a $300 billion "skinny package" up to the $1.1 trillion HEALS Act. While unprecedented in size, these propositions demonstrate how well our government functions as a two-party system. Democrats and Republicans act as an extra set of checks and balances, making sure that Congress is unable to pass legislation that is either too liberal or too conservative.

In the case of COVID-19 relief measures, partisan opposition not only guarantees that stimulus packages will not be so great that they cripple our national debt, but also ensures that Americans will have adequate resources to stay afloat during the pandemic.

Representative democracy may be slow and unwieldy, but it is the best system available to maintain economic stability.

Elliott Hayhurst,

Missoula

