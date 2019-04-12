As everyone arises from the depths of the winter, it is an exciting time to catch up with family, friends and neighbors. Revisiting the relationships in our lives is an undeniable spring tradition, and the University of Montana Neighborhood Ambassadors are hosting a party to do just this. Join us at Bonner Park on April 14 from 2-4 p.m. to do just this.
Greet friends and neighbors while enjoying games and food brought to you by UM Neighborhood Ambassadors and UM student groups. There will be food, fun activities for kids, and friendly students and community members. Also, enjoy some music from KGBA!
Every year, the UM Neighborhood Ambassadors work as a team to facilitate friendly relationships between university students, families, homeowners and landlords in the University District. An important part of managing this relationship is providing opportunities for every neighbor to come together at one space and at one time, in the midst of busy lives and schedules.
Please join the UM community and University District neighbors at Bonner Park on Sunday, April 14. For more information, contact the ASUM Renter Center at (406)-243-2017.
Anna Potter,
Neighborhood Ambassador,
ASUM Renter Center,
Missoula