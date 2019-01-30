On Jan. 31, Montana legislators will have the opportunity to provide a great service to the state by passing House Bill 219 and establishing Montana Indigenous People’s Day.
History does not need to be “rewritten” but it must be properly understood, and the history of Columbus warrants no admiration.
The heritage of Montana is as vast as its landscapes and similarly, can elicit different feelings depending on the where the viewer stands and casts his or her gaze. The heritage of Montana must be defined by properly recounting history and it is undeniable that the cultures, stories and the resilience of Montana’s Indigenous people contribute to what we all inherit as citizens of this state and have the opportunity to recognize through House Bill 219. Establishing Montana Indigenous People’s Day will provide the opportunity to reflect on the incredible contributions this state’s Indigenous people have made, and continue to make, to the state we are proud to call home.
Many cities in Montana are already celebrating Indigenous People’s Day and I urge our legislators to give every Montanan the opportunity to honor those who are truly worth celebrating the second Monday of every October.
Michele Henson,
Bozeman