 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pass effective climate legislation

Pass effective climate legislation

{{featured_button_text}}

Sabine Love’s recent guest column states that it’s time for the public to demand change from our government officials. Right on! She also wants us to make personal changes to decrease our individual carbon footprints. Not right on.

An entire town taking the cardboard to the recycling center won’t add even a few hours to the lifespans of our glaciers. A bigger impact can be made by a single individual in less time by calling your U.S. Congressional representatives and telling them to pass effective climate legislation. Personal changes are counterproductive if you fail to advocate for real change because you think you’ve already "made a difference" by cutting back on meat and dairy. Reduce, Reuse, Recycle doesn’t get us where we need to be in 2050, it’s just a feel-good distraction.

Real change happens from market forces, like a carbon tax that returns collected revenue to middle- and low-income Americans, like Sen. Dick Durbin’s recently proposed bill. Call those in Washington and tell them to make it happen.

Walter Rowntree,

Kalispell

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
1
0
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Implications of HB505
Letters

Implications of HB505

Every two years, tens of thousands of Montana hunters gather in community centers, school cafeterias, and church basements to comment on propo…

What passes for leadership
Letters

What passes for leadership

My wife remarked this morning, the most uplifting news is in obituaries. KAAAchiiing! Extraordinary writings of love, become deeply eloquent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News