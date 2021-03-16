Sabine Love’s recent guest column states that it’s time for the public to demand change from our government officials. Right on! She also wants us to make personal changes to decrease our individual carbon footprints. Not right on.

An entire town taking the cardboard to the recycling center won’t add even a few hours to the lifespans of our glaciers. A bigger impact can be made by a single individual in less time by calling your U.S. Congressional representatives and telling them to pass effective climate legislation. Personal changes are counterproductive if you fail to advocate for real change because you think you’ve already "made a difference" by cutting back on meat and dairy. Reduce, Reuse, Recycle doesn’t get us where we need to be in 2050, it’s just a feel-good distraction.