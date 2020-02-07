Pass Green New Deal to make grandchildren proud

Pass Green New Deal to make grandchildren proud

{{featured_button_text}}

Imagine you're sitting with your grandchildren 30 years from now. Forest fires are raging outside, threatening their house and requiring them to habitually evacuate yours. Torrential downpours are a regular occurrence in the area. One of the grandchildren is suffering from debilitating asthma, a direct result of long-term exposure to smoke. They ask you, "What did you do 30 years in the past to stop climate change?" You answer, dejected and embarrassed, "Sorry, honey. I was busy vacationing down in a location with a nice climate. I didn't think it was important because it didn't affect me."

Now imagine a different scenario:

Imagine you're sitting with your grandchildren 30 years from now. Forest fires are raging outside, threatening their house and requiring them to habitually evacuate to yours. Torrential downpours are a regular occurrence in the area. They ask you, "What did you do 30 years in the past to stop climate change?" You answer, dejected and embarrassed, "Sorry, honey. I was busy living my life and didn’t care about your future."

Pass the Green New Deal to prevent the latter.

Zachary Reshovsky,

Washington, D.C.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Build a bypass around Reserve
Letters

Build a bypass around Reserve

A couple of years ago, while heading to the gate at the Seattle airport for my flight to Missoula, a chatty Transportation Security Administra…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News