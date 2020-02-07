Pass Green New Deal to make grandchildren proud

Imagine you're sitting with your grandchildren 30 years from now. Forest fires are raging outside, threatening their house and requiring them to habitually evacuate yours. Torrential downpours are a regular occurrence in the area. One of the grandchildren is suffering from debilitating asthma, a direct result of long-term exposure to smoke. They ask you, "What did you do 30 years in the past to stop climate change?" You answer, dejected and embarrassed, "Sorry, honey. I was busy vacationing down in a location with a nice climate. I didn't think it was important because it didn't affect me."