Shirley Tiernan is right about Missoula needing the food bank; in fact, all communities need them currently ("Missoula fortunate to have food bank," letter to the editor, Jan. 3).
With one in five children and one in seven seniors living in poverty, and cuts coming to the food stamp program, the need will only increase. Unfortunately, food banks don’t even cover half the need in this country.
Though continued support is essential, another option is to call and write those who represent us in Congress and ask them to support initiatives to end hunger in this country. These include increasing the Earned Income Tax Credit and the Child Tax Credit, to bring an end to 5 million Americans being taxed into poverty. Also, passing a renters tax credit would give a break to renters like we give homeowners, helping to stretch their budget.
This new year, let's use our voices to help put an end to the tragedy of hunger in America.
Willie Dickerson,
Snohomish, Washington