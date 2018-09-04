“A beacon of hope” is always worth celebrating. And there is always more work to be done. ("A beacon of hope: Missoulians gather to celebrate rainbow crosswalk" by Madeline Broom, the Missoulian, Aug. 27.)
America has often been seen as a beacon of hope for the world. Small victories continue this keep this light burning and are worthy of celebration.
The administration decided not to cut $3 billion of life-saving funding from USAID projects. (Foreign Assistance is far less than one percent of the budget.) We can celebrate this, but then get back to work on passing the Reach Every Mother and Child Act to help bring an end to the daily deaths of thousands of mothers and children in our world.
There is no money in this bill, only ways of making the money allotted to be used more efficiently. You can help by asking those who represent you in Congress to pass the Reach Act. So act locally, globally, and celebrate both victories, then get back to work!
Willie Dickerson,
Snohomish