Passage of LWCF is a win for all Montanans

Passage of LWCF is a win for all Montanans

{{featured_button_text}}

The Land & Water Conservation Fund’s (LWCF) track record on behalf of Americans young and old, rural and urban is tremendous. I am celebrating the Senate’s passage of the Great American Outdoors Act, including permanent and full funding for LWCF. I am also celebrating that it will allocate billions to federal land management agency maintenance backlogs. These investments will come back to our economy and residents many times over.

I am not celebrating, however, Sen. Steve Daines’ role in this process. Senator Daines came out on the right side of this story at the last possible moment. His long-term record leaves much to be desired. In 2015 he twice voted against reauthorizing LWCF. He has blocked the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act from receiving due process in the Senate three years running. His antipathy towards the Bob Marshall Wilderness also dates to 2015, when he cast the deciding vote to enable the sale, transfer, or exchange of lands in the Bob and other wilderness areas, refuges, forests, and conservation lands in the United States.

Let’s celebrate credit where credit is due. Passage of LWCF is a win for all Montanans. Senator Daines has yet to demonstrate commitment to our public lands heritage.

Jessica Zephyrs,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

All lives matter
Letters

All lives matter

All lives matter. It is very disappointing that Mayor Engen openly tramples on our Constitution, and publicly shows his disdain towards taxpay…

Thank you to the armed citizens
Letters

Thank you to the armed citizens

This is in response to Engen's letter. Please learn our Constitution and Bill of Rights! I want to thank all of the armed citizens for helping…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News