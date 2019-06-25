Montana Farmers Union stands with the Agriculture Coalition in supporting the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Water Compact that was passed in 2015 by the Montana Legislature and is now in the hands of the U.S. Congress to ratify.
Agriculture faces uncertainty in many areas, including low commodity prices and weather that threatens adequate water supply. Water is our state’s most valuable resource and the CSKT compact protects this resource in many ways.
The CSKT compact removes the threat of litigation Montana water users face. The compact provides certainty for water usage on the Flathead Reservation that water rights will be in line with the state’s water rights. In addition, Montana’s cities will have reassurance that their water supply will adequately support their community.
We must also consider the effects on Montana’s tourism industry, which depends on the viability of our lakes, rivers and streams. Also consider access to financing and capital. Failure to ratify the compact may cause lenders to restrict access to capital, which hurts farmers.
The CSKT is the only viable compact that can address these water rights claims. Contact your Montana delegation today and tell them to pass the CSKT compact.
Alan Merrill,
president,
Montana Farmers Union,
Great Falls