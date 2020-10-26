Passing CI-118 and I-190 will fund public lands

Like most Montanans, I take pride in our state's natural beauty and widely accessible public lands, but funding the maintenance of these public lands falls short. As the possibility of legalizing recreational marijuana gains popularity in Montana (3 in 5 support its legalization), it is up to the people to vote yes on CI-118 and I-190 during the upcoming Nov. 3, election. With both initiatives passing, CI-118 will protect adults under the age of 21 from purchasing, consuming, and/or possessing recreational marijuana and I-190 will allocate funds to public lands and restoration. Half of the tax revenue will be allocated to public lands. By passing both CI-118 and I-190, Montana’s public lands can remain in their glory for years to come and enjoyed by all either in recreational activities or simply by enjoying the natural beauty surrounding them.