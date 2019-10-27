The FBI's culture regarding information-sharing is based upon "the need to know." Most organizations could consider the same.
For instance, the Oct. 16 article entitled "St. Francis Xavier pastor removed after allegations" was information none of us needed to know, particularly because no crime had been committed. Rather, it was information that should have been kept between the priest, his superiors, the person involved and God. In other words, it was none of your business and it was none of ours.
Further, it did not belong on the front page. I believe this was an opportunity for a liberal news outlet to go after Christianity, and more precisely, the Catholic Church.
Rich Perry has given his adult life in service to God's people. Perhaps it is time for your paper to print the names of every adulterer in Missoula, every married pastor who has ever strayed. This story confirms for me why we do not subscribe to your fish wrap.
A good guide: "Is it true; is it helpful; is it inspiring; is it necessary; is it kind?" How do you think you did?
Kathleen Whitton,
Missoula