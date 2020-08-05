Pastor victim of 'witch hunt'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Discovery Channel extended Shark Week this summer, much like the sexual abuse “feeding frenzy” in my Catholic church. I’m a longtime parishioner at Saint Francis Xavier where Father Rich Perry served many dedicated years of service. I lost my 20-year-old son in 2004, and went immediately to mass where Father Perry ministered to my profoundly broken heart.

On Tuesday, my former pastor was front-page news with regard to several supposedly “credible allegations” of sexual impropriety and abuse, one that occurred 40 years ago. I don’t believe he is guilty. I have done many sexual abuse evaluations as a psychotherapist, achieving significant tangible evidence. Even these cases are nearly impossible to prove and prosecute. The process used by the church currently seems highly questionable.

I believe that the Catholic Church is feeding the beast of abuse allegations internally with staff and companies who are literally sent to “smoke out” credibility in allegations, which are rampant. Very little detail is provided regarding the meat of these investigations. It constitutes a “witch hunt,” which has destroyed many holy servants.

Father Perry apparently has been featured in the Missoulian as to his holy ministry, but sadly we preferentially notice negative front-page news.