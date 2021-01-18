'Patriot' now pointing fingers

I am confused by the reactions of many of the rioters who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6. If their actions were right, just, and noble, why are they not owning that moment in history? Why are so many of those “patriots” who once claimed they were saving our nation now pointing at Antifa and even BLM protesters as the true Capitol culprits? I would think such a gallant cause would create quite the opposite reaction.

Is the simple answer that these insurrectionists are intellectually dishonest and morally corrupt? Could it be they all shifted their interpretation of the actions of the Trump administration to relieve the cognitive dissonance experienced once Trump took office and offended most of the free world?

I would think bellicose jingoists like Theresa Manzella would step up and profess their actions rather than suggest people other than Trumpers stormed the Capitol, or that someone must have left the door ajar, or that “her” people merely followed the traitors into the building.

Considering their leader is as intellectually dishonest as any (one of the greatest), mendacious, and morally bankrupt (“bigly,” no one has ever seen anyone as amoral), I think we know the answer.

Gary Brooks,

Missoula

