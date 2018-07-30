Like many elders, I feel alienated by a take-down of family and democratic values by global demagogues. July 4 I watched "This Land is Mine." It portrays Occupied France surviving under German fascism. Resistance fighters believed in freedom, equality and fraternity, risking their lives to help Normandy liberators. Likewise, Americans have always disapproved of the Trump agenda.
Northern French resistors burned fascist media, and published tracts from a Paris museum. Southern government collaborators, though, denounced their neighbors and deported "Juifs" as illegal immigrants and criminals. They gave bribes (potatoes) to hungry citizens, countering “passive resistance.” Yet, intelligence services remained loyal to Enlightenment and Jeffersonian values, supporting the allies who ordered it.
Parallels exist. We call out collaborators at restaurants (doxxing), at holding camps of separated families, on the cover of Time, even the First Lady's coat. FBI, NSA and national intelligence heads implicate Donald Trump's tyranny. Remarkably, GOP senators growl at his disloyalties with Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin.
In Occupied France, an angry Vichy crowd demanded Prime Minister Laval's ouster, as we may Trump's. Vichy is where vichyssoise, a pulpy potato soup, originated. Dispossess family and democratic values, and patriots will puree the lumpy nonsense, empowering resistance.
Bruce Russell,
Missoula