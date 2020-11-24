Pattern of media- pushed propaganda

The following are my answers to the many lies told by the shiny, handsome, well-spoken wizards we call the media:

The Maine was not attacked by the Spanish in Havana Harbor.

The Lusitania was not an innocent passenger ship torpedoed by German U-boats.

The Maddox was not attacked by North Vietnamese torpedo boats in the Gulf of Tonkin.

Iraqi soldiers never threw Kuwaiti babies out of incubators.

There never were any weapons of mass destruction in Iraq.

World Trade Center Building 7 did not fall into its own footprint due to a fire in the lower levels.

Assad did not gas his own people.

Roundup (glyphosate) is not safe at industrial scale.

Jeffery Epstein did not kill himself.

COVID-19 is not a pandemic.