The following are my answers to the many lies told by the shiny, handsome, well-spoken wizards we call the media:
The Maine was not attacked by the Spanish in Havana Harbor.
The Lusitania was not an innocent passenger ship torpedoed by German U-boats.
The Maddox was not attacked by North Vietnamese torpedo boats in the Gulf of Tonkin.
Iraqi soldiers never threw Kuwaiti babies out of incubators.
There never were any weapons of mass destruction in Iraq.
World Trade Center Building 7 did not fall into its own footprint due to a fire in the lower levels.
Assad did not gas his own people.
Roundup (glyphosate) is not safe at industrial scale.
Jeffery Epstein did not kill himself.
COVID-19 is not a pandemic.
Pattern recognition is a critical human skill. Some of the above you may agree with, some you may not. They are answered in my voice via my education. All the above fit the pattern of media-pushed propaganda. These people are not on your side, they do not serve your interests, mountains of bodies and rivers of cash are in the wake of these lies. Break the wizards' spell, stop believing them! God speed!
Scott Turner,
Corvallis
