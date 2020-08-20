Pavlock a strong advocate for families, schools, businesses

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Vote Lisa Pavlock, for House District 93! Lisa's productive and creative family is rooted in Montana. A strong advocate for families, schools and businesses, Lisa will bring innovative ideas to support Lake County. I have high regard for her integrity, organization and ability to serve in this capacity. She has empathy and considers the needs of others. She listens.

Lisa will strongly advocate for preserving public lands access. She understands the value this adds to our lives and economy.

An experienced educator, she supports other educators to uphold education. She will promote and support Public Schools or other options for children to develop skills and strive toward fulfilling life goals.

Healthcare, always needed, is urgent during COVID and important to the economy. Lisa supports Medicaid expansion or realistic public options for affordable health care. Healthy Montanans, hospitals and open clinics support our economy so businesses stay open and our lives can expand. She will be a strong force in the legislature for both as well as housing and climate change which are intertwined. Lisa will research and support options. She believes a community working together can mitigate climate change by shifting to renewable energies and methods. She will reach out to bring us together.