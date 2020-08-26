 Skip to main content
Pavlock dependable, tireless advocate

Pavlock dependable, tireless advocate

Lake County residents will have a dependable friend and strong advocate in Helena with the election of Lisa Pavlock, candidate for House District 93. She will fight tirelessly for issues vital to our communities and families.

Pavlock is a longtime educator who is committed to ensuring funding to sustain and strengthen public schools. She is passionate about ensuring support for education so that the next generation of students are inspired to learn and teachers continue to be inspired to teach.

Access to health care that is high quality, affordable and local has never been more important. Pavlock will protect Medicaid Expansion that is providing access to care for thousands of Montana families and helping support rural hospitals including St. Luke and Providence St. Joseph.

As a member of the Legislature, Pavlock will be committed to supporting local businesses, particularly while building back from the COVID-19 economic downturn. She also understands the everyday economic issues faced by all Montanans such as the need for affordable housing.

I encourage you to vote for Lisa Pavlock to represent you. Pavlock is a bright, thoughtful and effective leader who I trust to be my voice in Helena for House District 93.

Jeanie Grant,

Charlo

