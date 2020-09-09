Pavlock has intelligence and experience

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lisa Pavlock will be effective as a legislator, not only because she has good ideas and values, but she also has the intelligence and experience to carry out her policy without offending people.

She will think things through, so that she does her work right, and doesn’t create problems for Montana with unintended consequences. Joe Read, on the other hand, has just had to apologize about offending everyone in the state. His own party was distressed with one climate policy bill he introduced. Seven out of ten of the bills he introduced as primary sponsor died in process. He believes global warming will be good for the Montana economy and was lampooned for it nationally.

If you want Montana to be the laughing stock of the country, vote for Joe Read. If you would like to have clearheaded policy designed with the interests of Montanans in mind, vote for Lisa Pavlock. She will advocate for affordable healthcare, which we all need especially now, good education, and preserving public access to public lands.

Carolyn Beecher,

Ronan

