 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pavlock has intelligence and experience

Pavlock has intelligence and experience

{{featured_button_text}}

Lisa Pavlock will be effective as a legislator, not only because she has good ideas and values, but she also has the intelligence and experience to carry out her policy without offending people.

She will think things through, so that she does her work right, and doesn’t create problems for Montana with unintended consequences. Joe Read, on the other hand, has just had to apologize about offending everyone in the state. His own party was distressed with one climate policy bill he introduced. Seven out of ten of the bills he introduced as primary sponsor died in process. He believes global warming will be good for the Montana economy and was lampooned for it nationally.

If you want Montana to be the laughing stock of the country, vote for Joe Read. If you would like to have clearheaded policy designed with the interests of Montanans in mind, vote for Lisa Pavlock. She will advocate for affordable healthcare, which we all need especially now, good education, and preserving public access to public lands.

Carolyn Beecher,

Ronan

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Election signs expose character
Letters

Election signs expose character

Have you ever thought how nice it would be if somehow you could tell in advance the content of a person’s character before you ever had any in…

Biden, Bullock and broke
Letters

Biden, Bullock and broke

Vice President Joe Biden has said he will be the most progressive president since FDR. I agree. Senator Sanders said the radical ideas of the …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News