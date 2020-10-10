Pavlock is ethical, hardworking and intelligent

A few words about candidate for Montana House District 93, Lisa Pavlock. Lisa has been our neighbor for several years and I’ve gotten to know her and her husband well. I can personally testify to her character. She is a very decent, ethical, hard-working and intelligent person who will do a great job of representing us in the legislature. Lisa’s a long-time educator, having taught school for over twenty years. She truly cares about people as everyone who knows her can testify. She has a sharp intellect and works well with people; listens, responds, hits the ball back over the net. From Arlee to Polson and beyond, we are very fortunate to have such an outstanding candidate for the Montana house, and I hope you will join me in voting for Lisa Pavlock, House District 93.
Eugene Beckes,
St. Ignatius
