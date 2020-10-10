 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pavlock is ethical, hardworking and intelligent

Pavlock is ethical, hardworking and intelligent

{{featured_button_text}}

A few words about candidate for Montana House District 93, Lisa Pavlock. Lisa has been our neighbor for several years and I’ve gotten to know her and her husband well. I can personally testify to her character. She is a very decent, ethical, hard-working and intelligent person who will do a great job of representing us in the legislature. Lisa’s a long-time educator, having taught school for over twenty years. She truly cares about people as everyone who knows her can testify. She has a sharp intellect and works well with people; listens, responds, hits the ball back over the net. From Arlee to Polson and beyond, we are very fortunate to have such an outstanding candidate for the Montana house, and I hope you will join me in voting for Lisa Pavlock, House District 93.

Eugene Beckes,

St. Ignatius

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Racicot a traitor
Letters

Racicot a traitor

Regarding the article in the Sept. 30, Missoula, front page about Marc Racicot Turncoat. I had a few ill feelings for you when you were govern…

Who are Trump's supporters?
Letters

Who are Trump's supporters?

Although Donald Trump's approval rating is 13 points lower than his 2016 election numbers, he still leads Joe Biden by seven points in Montana…

UM is telling a false narrative
Letters

UM is telling a false narrative

I love the University of Montana. Not only am I a proud alumni (I got my Ph.D. at UM), but I am a tenured professor at UM, too. My family has …

Cannabis is destructive
Letters

Cannabis is destructive

Montana voters, please join me in sending a strong message that we do not wish to be Washington, Colorado or Oregon. VOTE AGAINST MONTANA I-19…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News