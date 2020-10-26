Pavlock will be a passionate advocate

Our democracy depends on a few basic elements: the rule of law, an independent press, and an engaged, voting citizenry that is provided with a solid, freely-available education. Only then do we have the tools we need to see through the confusing, deliberately deceptive ads and speeches churned out by many politicians.

This is why I’m voting for Lisa Pavlock for House District 93. Pavlock has been a teacher for many years. She’s a founder and administrator of Glacier School in St. Ignatius. She therefore knows how vital education is for the health of our communities, and for our children’s health and success in life. As our state representative, she will be a passionate advocate for investing in public schools. She will also defend and improve our access to affordable healthcare, keep our public lands open to all, and foster greater respect between all people.

Please vote for Lisa Pavlock for House District 93. Don’t delay. Your ballot must be received at the Lake County election office by 8 p.m. on Nov. 3. At this late date, if you are able, please consider delivering your ballot in-person to the Lake County Courthouse. Thank you.

Karin Stallard,

Charlo

