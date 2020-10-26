 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pavlock will be a passionate advocate

Pavlock will be a passionate advocate

{{featured_button_text}}

Our democracy depends on a few basic elements: the rule of law, an independent press, and an engaged, voting citizenry that is provided with a solid, freely-available education. Only then do we have the tools we need to see through the confusing, deliberately deceptive ads and speeches churned out by many politicians.

This is why I’m voting for Lisa Pavlock for House District 93. Pavlock has been a teacher for many years. She’s a founder and administrator of Glacier School in St. Ignatius. She therefore knows how vital education is for the health of our communities, and for our children’s health and success in life. As our state representative, she will be a passionate advocate for investing in public schools. She will also defend and improve our access to affordable healthcare, keep our public lands open to all, and foster greater respect between all people.

Please vote for Lisa Pavlock for House District 93. Don’t delay. Your ballot must be received at the Lake County election office by 8 p.m. on Nov. 3. At this late date, if you are able, please consider delivering your ballot in-person to the Lake County Courthouse. Thank you.

Karin Stallard,

Charlo

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mask mandate is not working
Letters

Mask mandate is not working

Our wonderful health department is acting like a twin to Governor Newsom in California. Too often I feel like I live in Maskoula, California. …

Vote no on CI-118 and I-190
Letters

Vote no on CI-118 and I-190

I'll be voting "No" on CI 118 which would legalize recreational marijuana, and "No" on I 190 which would authorize our State Legislature to es…

Political ads need to stop
Letters

Political ads need to stop

Thank you, Christine Hillegass. I am a lifelong Montanan, diehard Republican, I love my state, I love my family, and I love my friends, some o…

Trump has no plan
Letters

Trump has no plan

A debate is used to lay out your plan for the future. I did not hear one thing that Trump was going to do for the country if re-elected. I onl…

Can't relate to Gianforte
Letters

Can't relate to Gianforte

There are some voters who are voting for Greg Gianforte, the richest member of Congress and a former New Jersey resident who now wants to be t…

Daines has the endorsements
Letters

Daines has the endorsements

Democrats and their rich donors are pouring millions of dollars into the race between Senator Daines and Governor Bullock. Their goal is to de…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News