Pavlock will be a strong voice in the House

Throughout my adult life I have listened to politicians, acquainted myself with the candidates and voted.
Currently I am disheartened by the division and anger in our country urged on by the current administration.
Lisa Pavlock is a voice of reason during this time. She is an empathetic listener, who considers all points of view.
She is an educator and strongly believes in funding a well balanced system of public education.
Lisa is for affordable health care for all families and will protect Medicaid expansion and Montana's rural health clinics.
Covid 19 is a reality; Lisa will be a strong voice in the House, standing up for local businesses and individuals in our community as we recover from the effects of a pandemic.
Vote for Lisa Pavlock for House District 93.
Caroline Myhre,
Charlo
