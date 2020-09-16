 Skip to main content
Pavlock will be a strong voice in the House

Throughout my adult life I have listened to politicians, acquainted myself with the candidates and voted.

Currently I am disheartened by the division and anger in our country urged on by the current administration.

Lisa Pavlock is a voice of reason during this time. She is an empathetic listener, who considers all points of view.

She is an educator and strongly believes in funding a well balanced system of public education.

Lisa is for affordable health care for all families and will protect Medicaid expansion and Montana's rural health clinics.

Covid 19 is a reality; Lisa will be a strong voice in the House, standing up for local businesses and individuals in our community as we recover from the effects of a pandemic.

Vote for Lisa Pavlock for House District 93.

Caroline Myhre,

Charlo

