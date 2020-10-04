Pavlock will bring her strong voice to Helena

Lisa Pavlock is a representative in the legislature that will prioritize the health and wellbeing of the people in Lake County. Lisa understands that we must have access to affordable healthcare in our district in order to continue to grow our economy and support our residents. This means supporting Medicaid Expansion and focusing on funding for our rural health clinics as well as the IHS.

As an educator, Lisa also knows that investing in our students must be a priority. Putting funding towards our public schools and supporting the teachers and students will ensure that we inspire the next generation and keep our community strong.

I know Lisa to be a strong leader, a diligent learner, and assiduous listener and will be dedicated to those who elect her.

She will bring her strong voice to Helena with listening skills and common sense that has been thought out well before speaking. Your vote matters, and I encourage you to exercise your voice by voting for Lisa Pavlock, HD93.

Janette Rosman,

Charlo

