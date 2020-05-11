Pavlock will protect public lands

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It's time once again for Montanans to exercise our right and privilege to vote. For those of us in House District 93, I recommend Lisa Pavlock.

Pavlock is committed to quality education, access to health care and public lands. She is an educator who knows first-hand the importance of investments in education. She supports the continuation of Medicaid Expansion, and support for rural health clinics.

And, Pavlock knows that Montanans are rich when it comes to our public lands. Access to these treasures must be protected for our children to enjoy as we have.

Please join me in voting for Lisa Pavlock for House District 93.

Elizabeth Reinhardt,

Arlee

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0