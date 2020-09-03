 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pavlock will work toward solutions

Pavlock will work toward solutions

{{featured_button_text}}

Lisa Pavlock is running for the HD93 seat in Lake County. These are the things she stands for:

PUBLIC LANDS: Keep public lands in public hands and accessible to the public.

HEALTH CARE: Continue Medicare Expansion and quality, affordable health care. Support local clinics and hospitals.

LOCAL BUSINESS: Stand up for local businesses as Lake County and Montana struggle to recover from the impact of COVID-19.

HOUSING: Work to improve the issue of inadequate affordable housing.

ENERGY: Pursue sources of renewable energy and conservation.

Pavlock's position on these issues is common sense. If elected to House District 93, Lisa Pavlock will work toward solutions, will listen to and weigh the merits of all legislative action. Vote Lisa Pavlock.

EB Strain,

Ronan

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden, Bullock and broke
Letters

Biden, Bullock and broke

Vice President Joe Biden has said he will be the most progressive president since FDR. I agree. Senator Sanders said the radical ideas of the …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News