Lisa Pavlock is running for the HD93 seat in Lake County. These are the things she stands for:

PUBLIC LANDS: Keep public lands in public hands and accessible to the public.

HEALTH CARE: Continue Medicare Expansion and quality, affordable health care. Support local clinics and hospitals.

LOCAL BUSINESS: Stand up for local businesses as Lake County and Montana struggle to recover from the impact of COVID-19.

HOUSING: Work to improve the issue of inadequate affordable housing.

ENERGY: Pursue sources of renewable energy and conservation.

Pavlock's position on these issues is common sense. If elected to House District 93, Lisa Pavlock will work toward solutions, will listen to and weigh the merits of all legislative action. Vote Lisa Pavlock.

EB Strain,

Ronan

