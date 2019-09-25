The Missoulian ignored two larger climate protests on Sept. 29.
About 300 people at Caras Park listen to speeches by teenagers in the morning, and more than 200 people, including children who spoke, participated in a climate strike at the courthouse.
These young people expressed knowledge and anger about what is happening to their future because of the climate crisis. They pleaded with our government and business leaders to take their future seriously.
Missoulian journalists and photographers, I urge you to take these young people seriously, and record their wise advice.
Claudia S. Brown,
Missoula