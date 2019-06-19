Re: "Elder Abuse Awareness Day – Let’s protect Montana’s aging population" by Kimberly Dudik (June 14).
Representative Dudik has done an excellent job on elder abuse and human trafficking at our Legislature but has ignored the wide path of abuse established by covert Oregon model assisted suicide laws.
Longtime Not Dead Yet disability activist Mike Reynolds condemned the signing of “An Act To Enact the Maine Death with Dignity Act” by Gov. Janet Mills: “This is a terrible day in the history of Maine that will lead to the untimely deaths of disabled people due to inevitable mistakes, coercion and abuse.”
Candidate Dudik, please pay attention to the concerns of our disability rights community, which candidate Steve Bullock has also purposely ignored in his Suicide Prevention Plan.
Bradley Williams,
president,
Montanans Against
Assisted Suicide
(MTaas.org),
Hamilton