You probably know about the $15 million open space bond appearing on November’s ballot. But did you know the city has spent nearly $8 million on things just since July 10?
These include:
- $6.3 million for a Mullan Road transportation grid;
- $425,000 to expand the bike trail by South and Johnson;
- $229,000 for Russell Street water main extensions;
- $200,000 to save the new library’s fourth floor;
- $146,000 to replace the Uptown Diner with an art gallery;
- $93,000 to connect 10 tiny homes to utilities.
$15 million for open space is a lot of money, but we forget the city is already spending lots of money right now, and right under our noses. By November, that $15 million will seem like chump change compared to what the city will have burned through by then.
Few pay attention to these spending decisions by the City Council and the Missoula Redevelopment Agency. I think a lot more of us need to start paying attention.
Greg Strandberg,
Missoula