Pay attention to what's important

Looking back at our nation’s history, it is evident that when we pay close attention to what’s important, equal rights, voting, etc., all our lives are improved. When we’re not paying attention to the important stuff, things can and will go haywire.

For too long, the important stuff has been buried under the influence of special interest. Example: the insurance industry fighting access to all by excluding those with pre-existing conditions. Shouldn’t all have equal access, equal protection? Our families have suffered a great burden by this injustice.

The same could be said of other important issues. We must not lose sight of the important issues impacting our lives and those of our families.

Ask yourself: Is this administration paying attention to what’s important? Have they made our country, our families, safer and stronger? Make your voice heard. The world is watching. And the bad actors, here and elsewhere, are paying attention and doing their work.

Donna Olsen,

Missoula

