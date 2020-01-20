Montana has become a playground littered with trophy homes and hobby ranches owned by absentee landlords with huge tracts of the last best place. Increasingly, there is no place left where working-class citizens can afford to live.
Our concept of investment is out of whack. The obsessive focus on growth and profit has led to great gains for a few and dead-end tragedy for a great many. Having exported the jobs that created the middle class, and stranded the communities they built, we now need investment in a future that includes everyone, not just the investors.
We need to restore organized labor so that ordinary people have a voice in what they are paid and who speaks for them. We need massive infrastructure development that creates good jobs. We need job training that allows new and displaced workers to join the economy. And we need great investment in our children, in their education and health.
Medicare for all may be out of reach, but Medicare for everyone under 18 would pay enormous dividends in future savings and increased well-being for ordinary Americans.
You have free articles remaining.
Growth has limits, and consequences. We ignore them at our peril.
Bill Ferguson,
Missoula