According to the polls, Donald Trump's base will stick up for him even if he is indicted — exactly what Trump meant when he said he could stand in the street and shoot someone and no one would do anything about it.
Who is his base? Mostly a bunch of nationalists, racists, people with their hats on backwards, and a Congress of mostly old white men who can't remember what they said yesterday, who are beneficiaries of the two huge tax cuts Trump gave to the ultra wealthy.
We can't say Trump has benefited the economy because he has done nothing but try to destroy health care for the millions, plans to gut Medicare, and will be using the billions planned for the military to build a wall and do some kind of bogus space program. Oh, and any benefits we see are a rollover from 2009.
We have Trump's friends, the KGB mob run by Vladimir Putin, the secret meetings likely about getting the corrupt Russians back into this country. If you think our economy has improved, look around at the cut backs to our most crucial programs, and government jobs are taking a hit, Forest Service, civil service jobs. We will pay dearly.
Joseph Gervais,
Corvallis