Peaceful protesters aren't rioting, looting

As a member of the indigenous tribe Blackfeet Nation, I feel it is important that we remember. Remember that these protesters are peaceful, and the hate groups use the disguise of this protest to create such riots and doing all the looting. It's not the protesters, as they are only trying to make a point that racism and discrimination of all kinds still exist in this year 2020.

Indigenous concerns are always heard by deaf ears and nothing happens. Sure, there was the whole Standing Rock thing in South Dakota, but look at the outcome that has happened. Hopefully this protest will make the world more conscious of its treatment to the minorities throughout the world.

Arthur Weatherwax,

Missoula

