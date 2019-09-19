It is abundantly clear that the Northside/Westside pedestrian bridge and elevators will not be repaired until it's condemned and, of course, at a much higher cost to taxpayers than if it would have been properly dealt with 15 years ago, by installing expansion joints in the concrete ramps at a cost of under $4,000 and having a passkey entry system for the elevators ( they were not intended for the general public).
This is how government works — or doesn't.
Missoula is not different than other cities in this regard; build it and forget it. There are a host of officials who are to blame for this neglect, one being the city engineering department. Did not one of them see the elementary flaw in its construct?
That said, for the life of me I cannot understand why those who fought for years to have this bridge erected have not made an issue as to its decay. The disabled were abandoned by the City Council and the neighborhood activists.
I have been making an issue of this since it was built while renovating the Stensrud and Rose buildings. Sick.
Mark Kersting,
St. Ignatius