“All I want for Christmas” is for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi not to send the articles of impeachment to the Senate.
If Mitch McConnell does not agree to hand over to the House more witnesses, as well as testimony and documents that were withheld from the House, what is the use? We know how the Republican Senate plans to vote. Why give them the pleasure?
As for Nancy Pelosi, I cannot think of accolades high enough to describe her character and leadership skills. At first, I questioned how she would be as the House speaker; however, she has done a superior job thus far. What a treasure Nancy Pelosi is for our nation.
I only wish I could say something — anything — printable concerning Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
Nancy Pelosi should not give Mitch McConnell any satisfaction regarding Donald Trump’s impeachment.
Wow! Those last two printed words of the above sentence have a wonderful ring.
Patricia E. Waylett,
Missoula