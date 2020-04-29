Pence set bad example by not wearing face mask

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

While the country does not have enough testing to know who might test positive for COVID-19, less then 1%, Donald Trump refuses to put the act in force to produce more tests. And this is the kicker: Vice President Mike Pence, whom Trump put in charge of the virus task force, blatantly disobeys the Mayo Clinic's rule regarding masks.

He smugly walks in to Mayo, the only man without a mask, and says it's OK, he and the rest of the White House are tested over and over and he doesn't have the virus.

He and Trump make fun of those who are wearing masks to prevent the spread of this deadly virus, feeling real cocky because they get tests all the time. Not only was it a horrible example for the country, it was a "kick dirt in the face" of Mayo Clinic move, and the fact is that Pence could still have carried the virus and infected others.

This reminds me of war crimes against the nation when a person knowingly could possibly be killing others with this deadly virus. Trump and Pence need to walk into the hospitals where people are dying horrible deaths.

Joseph Gervais,

Corvallis

