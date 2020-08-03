Pendley deceives on Backcountry Conservation Areas

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Acting Bureau of Land Management Director William Perry Pendley’s recent opinion (July 30) is one more example of this administration’s efforts to eviscerate meaningful public land stewardship and pass it off as “conservation.” Pendley claims the president “pursues a conservation ethic second only to the Rough Rider [Teddy Roosevelt] himself.” How absurd.

Pendley’s paean to Backcountry Conservation Areas (BCAs) — a land management designation used in the Bureau of Land Management’s Lewistown and Missoula Resource Management Plans — misleads the reader into thinking these areas are designated solely for conservation purposes. In fact, the designation leaves 95% of these areas open to drilling and protects 0% of the approximately 200,000 acres with wilderness characteristics in the Lewistown Resource Management Plan area with deserved and needed safeguards.