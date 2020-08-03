You have permission to edit this article.
Pendley deceives on Backcountry Conservation Areas

Pendley deceives on Backcountry Conservation Areas

Acting Bureau of Land Management Director William Perry Pendley’s recent opinion (July 30) is one more example of this administration’s efforts to eviscerate meaningful public land stewardship and pass it off as “conservation.” Pendley claims the president “pursues a conservation ethic second only to the Rough Rider [Teddy Roosevelt] himself.” How absurd.

Pendley’s paean to Backcountry Conservation Areas (BCAs) — a land management designation used in the Bureau of Land Management’s Lewistown and Missoula Resource Management Plans — misleads the reader into thinking these areas are designated solely for conservation purposes. In fact, the designation leaves 95% of these areas open to drilling and protects 0% of the approximately 200,000 acres with wilderness characteristics in the Lewistown Resource Management Plan area with deserved and needed safeguards.

Pendley is using BCAs here to allow for continued non-competitive oil and gas leasing, which allows companies to purchase, for a mere $1.50 per acre, leases that received no bids in competitive lease sales. Once again, this administration has shown its animus for the “public” in public lands and demonstrated that it serves the fossil fuel industry, no matter what irreversible damage it causes to our public lands. The Senate must reject Pendley’s nomination to lead this agency.

Melissa Hornbein,

attorney,

Western Environmental Law Center,

Helena

