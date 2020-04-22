People don't support self-serving president

People don't support self-serving president

{{featured_button_text}}

How can we support Donald Trump?

Peter B. Heyler (April 13 letter to the editor) has “pie in the sky ideas.” I am proud that Americans are not supportive of a president whose main concerns have been for getting re-elected and the nation’s economy. Staring back in January, Trump should have been protecting citizens from COVID-19.

Also, Trump is the “king” of personal attacks. Well, this and telling more than 16,000 lies.

Patricia E. Waylett,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News