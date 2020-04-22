People don't support self-serving president

How can we support Donald Trump?
Peter B. Heyler (April 13 letter to the editor) has “pie in the sky ideas.” I am proud that Americans are not supportive of a president whose main concerns have been for getting re-elected and the nation’s economy. Staring back in January, Trump should have been protecting citizens from COVID-19.
Also, Trump is the “king” of personal attacks. Well, this and telling more than 16,000 lies.
Patricia E. Waylett,
Missoula
