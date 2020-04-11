People dying as Trump plays politics

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

I cannot believe the insane stuff coming out of the mouth of this sick president. He wants to stop testing for coronavirus and as of now, our country has only had less than 1% tested. We have no idea who has it or had it and is still a carrier.

Donald Trump and his family are hoarding the ventilators and whatever else the hospital and doctors need and telling the states they are on their own.

Trump knew about the virus in China in November, and ignored our central intelligence agencies' warnings clear into March. Now he wants to open our country and our military up to more deaths and sickness from this virus.

Is he trying to kill our country? We have now more cases then any country in the world. People are dying and he is playing politics with our lives and wants to stop testing. He needs to walk into one of the hospitals with all these sick and dying and actually see them face to face. He has no compassion and is not listening to the scientists, he put us all in danger to make himself look good.

He is a liar and mentally weird.

Joseph Gervais,

Corvallis