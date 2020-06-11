People follow rules to protect each other

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Fred Thomas (2019 majority leader, Montana Senate, R-Stevensville):

If mask-wearing, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control to slow the spread of COVID-19, is, in your words, “a hoax to push government compliance,” are driving rules also a hoax?

As humans trying to live and function in groups, we agree to follow certain rules, e.g., stopping at red lights, to protect each other from injury. I wear a mask not to “comply with the government” but to show consideration for others as recommended by medical professionals.

The recent legislative council vote about whether to wear masks in meetings split along party lines. This baffles me. Does one party not believe in medicine while the other does? This is not political, nor should this be a fight between individual rights and the community.

As community members we agree to protect each other. As a legislator making state laws, i.e. government rules that require compliance, Thomas should understand this.

Amy Ragsdale,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0