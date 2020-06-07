People have power to heal, tear apart

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The upcoming election will be most interesting. Neither Joe Biden nor Donald Trump is very popular with the younger people in the USA. But these young people are our hope for the future. Young people are not known as avid voters. Hopefully a majority of these intelligent young people will vote this fall, being motivated primarily by the need to preserve our democratic principles and form of government.

For all of us, regardless of age, there are surely some valuable lessons to learn through all the present turmoil. The office of president is obviously such a key leg in our three branches of government. Our executive branch is depended upon for wise national and international leadership. A president's qualities of attracting qualified advisers, being a good listener, having empathy and ultimately making wise decisions are vital and necessary in these United States of America.

In our democracy "of the people, by the people, and for the people," we the people have the power to either vote toward healing our nation or tearing it apart. The choice is ours.

Bob McClellan,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0