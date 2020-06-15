People of all races can interact civilly

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The George Floyd tragedy has made me and all people think about race relations and police conduct. There are, of course, many positive and negative aspects of police conduct and race relations.

Just this past week, there was an 80-year-old lady protesting, by herself, on the street. A policeman came up to her and said something to the effect of, "I don't want you to dehydrate." so he gave her a bottle of water. Wonderful!

In 2016, I was traveling across the country by Amtrak. At breakfast time I went to the dining car and was seated. Moments later the waiter placed a young African American couple from Milwaukee across the table from me. During our meal we had a friendly conversation.

When our breakfast was completed, the young woman asked me if I would do them a favor. Would I allow them to pay for my breakfast. To reciprocate, I got their names and address and sent them two jars of Montana huckleberry jam.

I am writing this letter to illustrate that people of all races can interact in a friendly, civil manner.

George Sherry,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0