"Still a man hears what he wants to hear and disregards the rest."
Paul Simon's poignant observation, set to music over half a century ago, resonates through the tortured ethos of 21st century America like a distant toll that disturbs the air at a bar fight.
Everyone has lost their wits and all that's heard are insults hurled through a dim, smoke filled and disheveled space. Dark figures shift ominously through the haze, prodding and jostling the angry crowd as they move. Trapped and starved for fresh air, some struggle for the door but no one can leave. The barkeep is in the back room with the staff sipping Pappy Van Winkle's Family Reserve and reminiscing about the "good old days" (whatever that means).
Outside in the rain, unfortunate folk curl up under makeshift shelters and bed down for the night. Around the corner, carolers drift about, joyfully singing of a Jewish martyr savagely executed by a corrupt regime in a far-off land thousands of years ago.
Jim Watts,
Missoula