People were put out of work because of Daines

Steve Daines' TV ads brag about being tough on China and how he will bring jobs back from there to America. That's hard to believe since he's the one responsible for many of those jobs leaving in the first place.

While working for Proctor and Gamble he spent six years living in Hong Kong opening factories to expand their Asian business. He was so good at it that 4,000 Americans lost their jobs to China. Four thousand families were put out of work because of Daines and now he is the champion for bringing jobs back? If you believe that, I've got a map to a secret herd of unicorns to sell you. In November vote for Steve Bullock, a man you can trust to tell the truth.