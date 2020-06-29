People will die without health care

People will die without health care

As I write this, the Trump administration is working furiously to destroy what is left of national health care put in place by Barack Obama. The Republicans have no plan for health insurance and yet want to destroy the health care that will leave millions of Americans with no health insurance. One trip to the hospital will wipe you out financially, especially at these times with a killer virus out there.

I recently had two family members with COVID-19 in California and a relative who spent eight days in the ICU in another state. Without Obama's national health care, they would not be able to afford to go to a doctor or the hospital.

We need to stop this narcissistic sociopath president from destroying our lifeline to health care. The state of Montana is fortunate to have a governor like Steve Bullock, who recently expanded Medicaid so that most will have health care. The rest of the country is not so fortunate.

Stop Trump and his Republican Senate from taking our health care away. People will die and it could be you.

