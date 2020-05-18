Perhaps pandemic changed planning

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I appreciate the cautious re-opening by our county and city officials. Though, this seeming concern for health over economy seems different from claiming that subsidizing a concert venue designed to bring in 30,000 people a month would “float everyone’s boat.”

Perhaps the pandemic has changed some thinking about what planning for the future might look like. Maybe local political leaders will have the courage to subsidize the preservation of precious agricultural land in the valley instead of motel and hotel construction. Maybe they will rethink the cost/benefit of 900,000 people through the airport annually.

I saw that a local fishing outfitter was requesting quarantine waivers for out-of-state clients; possibly increasing health risks for Montanans. This exemplifies the question of what we risk for economic growth.

NPR reported that pollution contaminants dropped 50% in China where people were quarantined. The New Yorker reported mortality rates in the U.S. subside during recessions, possibly due to decreased pollution from production. Officials expect an uptick in COVID-19 cases as Missoula reopens.

The God of economic growth extracts a heavy toll.

Can we find a balance with the economy and people’s well-being? Pay attention, vote and stay well.