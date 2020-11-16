It didn't have to be like this. We could have come together as communities and a nation to face this pandemic. Instead too many people have taken a "me first and only" attitude. We have elected leaders including Gianforte who tout "personal responsibility" and then refuse to demonstrate it. By making masks a political flashpoint over "personal liberties" we have exposed a culture of extreme selfishness and disregard for human life. Personal liberties do not give you the right to endanger other people. Herd immunity would require over 700,000 living Montanans to become sick. Dead people are no longer part of the herd. Even Trump admits a vaccine will not be widely available until at least April. It's not too late, if everyone began to follow simple effective public health recommendations we could save 10's of thousands of lives. Please, in the spirit of true Montana values, let's face this challenge together.