I realized a few weeks ago that my personality is highly exploratory. I used a search engine to find exploratory personalities, and found a list of names, one which was Joe Biden. From the characteristics listed, Biden probably fits, considering his record.
I will not go into endorsement mode, as it is too early, but what about all Democratic presidential candidates taking personality tests? I’m no psychologist, but from a search I find that one use of personality testing is in screening job applicants. What job is more important than the president of the U.S.? What about all public servants?
There are two types of tests: one in which you answer many questions and one in which you are evaluated for subconscious thought. There are several tests developed with these two approaches. The first approach is apparently the most accurate, but both have their strengths and weaknesses.
Would the Democratic candidates freely agree to both types of standardized testing, administered from the same entity, or perhaps three separate entities? These results could be shown to the public with an appropriate disclaimer?
We have a great problem from 2016. We don’t need any more problems, do we?
Erwin Curry,
Missoula