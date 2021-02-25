Personally commit to doing what's right

Our state legislature is now in session, considering ways to make Montana a better, more moral, place to live — and I believe that's a good thing. But there's no need to think that if we come up with just the right blend of legislation we can achieve the bliss in which we would like to live.

Consider that God himself handed us the most perfect set of rules that could ever have been devised — no possibility of human error there — but his people still were in a mess. Why? Because the people didn't live by those perfect laws. Even their leaders manipulated the law to suit their own purposes, as they did when they condemned God's son and his followers. Abraham Lincoln once said, "No law can give me the right to do what is wrong."

I don't suggest that there is no point in trying to make good laws, then, but that we commit ourselves to doing what we know is right. If a society doesn't, or won't, restrain themselves, there aren't enough law enforcement officers in the world to maintain order in the country. It comes down to personal, private accountability.

Larry Roland,

Missoula

